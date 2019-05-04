Prince Harry delays Netherlands trip, awaits royal baby

international

Prince Harry. Pic/AFP

Washington D.C.: Prince Harry delayed his trip to the Netherlands next week as he awaits the arrival of his first child. "Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as saying.

"The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned," the spokesperson added.

While there have been speculations that Meghan Markle has already secretly given birth, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed to E! News that the baby hasn't been born yet.

The announcement of Harry and Meghan expecting their first child together was made on the Twitter handle of Kensington Palace on October 15 last year.

