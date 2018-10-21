Prince Harry has baby on mind at Invictus Games

other-sports

"Over the last four years the Invictus Games have become about so much more than the thousands of competitors who have taken part," he added

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, attend an Invictus Games event in Sydney on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Britain's Prince Harry made a reference to his yet-to-be born baby during the opening ceremony of the Olympic-style Invictus Games for disabled soldiers on the forecourt of Sydney's Opera House on Saturday The Prince, 34, had announced on Monday that he and wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in the spring and couldn't help mention it during a speech.

"First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," he said to the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all," Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex welcomed more than 500 competitors from 18 nations to an event that he founded. "Over the last four years the Invictus Games have become about so much more than the thousands of competitors who have taken part," he added.

