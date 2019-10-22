Prince Harry on Prince William: On different paths, but we'll always be brothers

London: The UK's Prince Harry has admitted that he and Prince William were on "different paths", in the first public acceptance of a rift between the two brothers, a media report said on Monday.

In the comments made in ITV, a documentary which was broadcast on Sunday night, the Duke of Sussex acknowledged that there had been deepening tensions between him and William, following months of speculation about the state of the brothers' relationship, Daily Mail said in its report.

The hour-long documentary, 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey', followed the royal couple during their official tour of Africa last month.

Palace aides have repeatedly denied reports of a rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges. But asked how much of the speculation was true, Harry pointedly refused to deny a falling out.

The 35-year-old laughed in response to the question, then added, "Part of this role, part of this job and this family being under the pressure it is under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me."

"We don't see as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."

