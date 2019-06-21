Prince Harry, Prince William part ways from their shared charity

international

The two Royal couples, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate Middleton have parted ways from their joint charity, the Royal Foundation on Thursday.

According to the statement published by the palace, "The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity," reported People.

After the split, the Royal Foundation will belong to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whereas Duke and Duchess of Sussex will create another foundation for themselves.

"Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation's mental health program, Heads Together," the statement continued.

According to the announcement, the changes have been done to "best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households."

Beside the breakup, the royal couples are still proud of their work and achievements.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better," read the statement.

The royalties have created two separate offices, one in Kensington Palace and other in Buckingham Palace where Queen Elizabeth II resides.

