Prince Harry to Meghan Markle's designer: Oh my God, she looks stunning

London: Prince Harry, who seemed 'absolutely in awe' of actress and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, went to the latter's dress designer Clare Waight Keller of French Fashion House Givenchy, to thank her.

"He came straight up to me and said, oh my God, thank you. She looks absolutely stunning," People quoted Keller, as telling reporters on Sunday at Kensington Palace in London. "I think everybody saw on television he was just absolutely in awe. I think she looked incredible," she added.

The Givenchy designer highlighted that she had the opportunity to talk to the newlyweds at the lunchtime reception.

Markle wore a boat-necked, sculpted white dress for her Royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, designed by Keller for French fashion house Givenchy. Markle looked beautiful in the pure white silk Givenchy gown, which was 15 feet veil embroidered with flowers and held in place by a diamond tiara lent by the Queen for her wedding.

Markle met Keller earlier this year and the pair worked closely together on a design that Kensington Palace described 'epitomises a timeless minimal elegance', according to the official site of the British Royal Family.

The open bateau neckline frames Markle's shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist of the dress. The shape is achieved using just six seams, and the dress flows towards a train at the back, cushioned by an underskirt of triple silk organza. The sleeves are slim and three-quarter length.

It is made of a pure white double bonded silk cady - a thick fabric - which has a soft matt luster.The veil was made of silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. It was five meters long and had to be held by two pageboys as Markle arrived. It depicts the distinctive flora of each country in the Commonwealth, the 53-nation grouping for which Price Harry is an ambassador. The embroidery took hundreds of hours to complete, with workers washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep the tulle and the threads pristine.

Markle's veil was held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which was loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II. Made in 1932, it comprises 11 sections, with a detachable centre of ten diamonds that can be worn as a brooch. Markle also wore earrings and a bracelet by Cartier.

Prince Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, and Markle sealed their wedding vows with a kiss outside Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on Saturday, cheered on by thousands of delighted crowds.

The couple - now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - exchanged rings in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and 600 celebrity guests. The Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, conducted the wedding service while the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiated it.

