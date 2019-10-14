Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary wish each other happy anniversary with these adorable messages

Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all over the news as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lovebirds shared a beautiful videos from the wedding day.

In the video posted by Yuvika, the actress is looking beautiful in her red wedding lehenga with heavy golden embroidery. Prince too matched up with his lady love in a golden sherwani and red turban. Sharing the video on Instagram, Yuvika wrote, "I am so lucky to have a husband like you who is so caring and loving to me. You mean a lot to me. Happy first anniversary, dearest husband! You make me complete and beautiful with all your love, charm and honesty! Always remain the same loving husband as now! All praises are to God for the brought us closer and kept us united throughout the year. I wish to be with you for eternity! Whatever the circumstances are, I will be holding your hand and be there by your side forever and ever like this first year of our marriage! Life is beautiful because are with me. It is the first milestone of so many romantic moments that are yet left to be lived. Happy 1st anniversary! (sic)."

Prince too shared another video from his wedding on social media and penned a heartfelt note for Yuvika. Here's what he wrote:

On the other hand, the couple also held a small puja at their residence. Yuvika shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote: "Small puja for 1st anniversary #oneyear #12oct #privikakishaadi #privika #blassed #waheguru @princenarula @rajnish5390 @akash10787 [sic]"

It was Bigg Boss 9 that played cupid in their relationship, where they became best friends. After winning the show, Prince was always seen spending time with Yuvika. From best friends to being lovers, the relationship took a notch higher.

On the professional front, the couple is currently showcasing their dancing skills on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The Jodi referred to as "Privika", celebrated their anniversary on the sets. The show's hosts and other contestants too joined in for the celebration.

