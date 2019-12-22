Prince Philip hospitalised as 'precautionary measure'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

London: The UK's 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted in a hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip travelled from the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday, the BBC reported.

In a statement, the Palace said it was for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition on the advice of Prince Philip's doctor.

"The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' doctor."

He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission. Since retiring from official solo royal duties, he has appeared in public alongside the Queen and other members.

Prince Philip has not been seen in public since attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May. Last Christmas, he missed the royals' traditional Christmas Day trip to church, but was said to be in good health.

