Prince William opens up about losing mother Princess Diana at a young age

The prince described the feeling as a "pain like no other pain" during BBC One's interview A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health

Prince William

Duke of Cambridge Prince William on Saturday has opened up about losing his mother Princess Diana at a very young age. The Prince described the feeling as a "pain like no other pain" during BBC One's interview A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health. Five football icons Thierry Henry, Peter Crouch, Danny Rose, Jermaine Jenas and Gareth Southgate were also present at a group discussion.

When presenter Dan Walker asked William regarding the importance of speaking about bereavement, he said, "I've thought about this a lot, and I'm trying to understand why I feel like I do," said William. "But I think when you are bereaved at a very young age, any time really, but particularly at a young age, I can resonate closely to that, you feel pain like no other pain. And you know that in your life it's going to be very difficult to come across something that's going to be even worse pain than that. But it also brings you so close to all those other people out there who have been bereaved."

"So you instantly, when you talk to someone else, you can almost see it in their eyes sometimes, and it's a weird thing to say but when someone's desperate to talk about bereavement, you can kind of pick up on it quite quickly. They want to talk about it, but they want you to go first, they want you say it's ok, they want to have your permission that in that particular conversation, one-on-one, it's ok to talk about bereavement," he added.

The future king also noted that people in Britain "a bit embarrassed sometimes" when it comes to talking about their feelings.

He said, "The British stiff upper lip thing, that's great and we need to have that occasionally when times are really hard."

"There has to be a moment for that. But otherwise, we've got to relax a little bit and be able to talk about our emotions because we're not robots," the Duke of Cambridge added.

