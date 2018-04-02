Princess Diana's favourite flowers chosen for Harry-Meghan wedding

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle today revealed their choice of florist for their wedding and that the flowers will include white garden roses, a favourite of his late mother Princess Diana, Kensington Palace said



The floral displays will be designed by luxury floral designer Philippa Craddock and will include white garden roses, Diana's favourite, and peonies, which are Markle's favourite. The displays will use flowers and foliage taken from royal gardens.

