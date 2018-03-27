Princess Leia rescue scene had to be re-shot

A character name change led to a key scene being re-shot in 1977 Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

A character name change led to a key scene being re-shot in 1977 "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope". Mark Hamill revealed that the famous Princess Leia rescue scene from 'A New Hope' had to be re-shot because his name was changed from Starkiller to Skywalker.

"The name change to Skywalker came late enough in production that we had to re-shoot the scene where I liberated the Princess from her cell," Hamill tweeted. "We had already shot it using the original line: 'I'm Luke Starkiller, I'm here to rescue you!'"

George Lucas had named Skywalker as "Starkiller" in early drafts of the screenplay. Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016, played Princes Leia in the franchise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever