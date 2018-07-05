Principal, three others arrested after videos of school toilet emerge on social media

"This morning, students along with their guardians protested against the videos of girls toilet in the school," ASP, Maharajganj, Ashutosh Shukla said

A school principal and three others were arrested today after videos of girl students in a toilet appeared on social media, police said. The matter came to light when a large number of students and parents reached the school in Maharajganj town and began protesting.

"This morning, students along with their guardians protested against the videos of girls toilet in the school," ASP, Maharajganj, Ashutosh Shukla said.

He said a team of police officers reached there and arrested the school principal, his brother and also two teachers, who were fired from the school. The principal, a woman, is also the owner of the school, Shukla added.

The four accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCOSO) Act, an official said.

"During the initial investigation, it was found that the principal's brother had installed the camera in the girls' toilet five-six months back. Two teachers of the school discovered it and posted the videos on the social media. The videos were not noticed by many. The administration ousted them from the school and they again posted the videos on social media," the ASP added.

The school principal has claimed she had no information about the camera.

"I am the principal of the school for the last 20 years and I have a good reputation. I don't know anything about the hidden camera and the videos could be fake. Anyway, the school management will fully cooperate in finding the real culprits," she said.

