Prisoner allegedly raped in Muzaffarpur hospital's washroom

Muzzafarpur has been in the news recently after the alleged rape of nearly 40 girls residing at a shelter home came to the fore. While the main accused in the case have been arrested, probe in the matter is underway

Representational picture

Muzaffarpur: A prisoner of Sitamarhi jail was allegedly raped by two persons on the night of November 14 in the washroom at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. The victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment on November 11.

The matter came to light when the victim went back to the jail and narrated the ordeal to her inmates and Jail Superintendent. The Jail Superintendent has written a letter to the state police to register a case, after which an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

