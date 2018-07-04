Prisoner dies of electric shock in Nashik Road central jail

The incident took place yesterday afternoon when both of them were working in the jail's kitchen

Representational Image

A 25-year-old prisoner serving a jail term in Nashik Road Central Prison here, died of electric shock, which also left another inmate injured, a jail official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon when both of them were working in the jail's kitchen. The deceased was identified as Sharad Pardeshi, who was from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra.

He was serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted in a rape case, superintendent of the jail Rajkumar Sali, said. The injured inmate, Chhagan alias Rishi Jadhav (32), a resident of Jalna district, has been admitted to Nashik civil hospital following the incident. He was serving a life imprisonment in a murder case, he added.



"The incident occurred around 2 pm when Pardeshi and Jadhav were using a crane to lift a big container of cooked rice in the kitchen that has a tin roof. Electric current passed through the tin roof and the chain of the crane, which claimed Pardeshi's life and injured Jadhav," Sali said.

