Pritam joins hands with world's highest paid DJ, Marshmello

music

In a short span of time, Marshmello has risen to be the world's highest-paid DJs. He is best known for the songs Silence, Wolves, Friends and Happier

picture courtesy/Marshmello's Instagram account

Famous Global Music Sensation, DJ and electronic music Producer- Marshmello has collaborated with Bollywood superhit music composer Pritam. The track will be out this Friday, 1st February according to the masked DJ's Instagram announcement. The track will be on JioSaavn with their label Artist Originals.

The global star is all set to come to India and on his visit next month he will be releasing a fun Bollywood Style music video for BIBA according to sources.

Marshmello also shared the news on his social media platform with the caption: "Love to India ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ biba this Friday! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Love to India ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ biba this Friday! ðÂÂ¥ A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic) onJan 28, 2019 at 11:26pm PST

Recently, Pritam has collaborated with American DJ-record producer Diplo for the track Phurrr for SRK starrer Harry Met Sejal.

In a short span of time, Marshmello has risen to be the world's highest-paid DJs. He is best known for the songs Silence, Wolves, Friends and Happier, all of which have been certified multi-platinum in many countries and appeared in the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The hit music composer is best known for his immense contribution to the world of Bollywood and his collaboration with an iconic music personality like Marshmello will be a track to watch out for- smells like Bollywood tadka with a global twist.

Also Read: Pritam: We don't groom musicians well in India

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates