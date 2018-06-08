Pritam looking for new music talent

Once I find that, my team will be working closely with the contestant on the track," added the composer, who has worked for films like "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Jab We Met" and "Singh Is Kinng". "Dil Hai Hindustani 2" will soon premiere on Star Plus

Pritam

Composer Pritam is in search of new music talent for his upcoming project. He will also be seen as a judge along with rapper Badhshah and singer Sunidhi Chauhan of the second season of the show "Dil Hai Hindustani".

"'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' is a platform which brings in diverse and original voices from not only within the country but also from around the world. I am very excited to judge the show as well as find a voice for my next track," Pritam said in a statement.

"I'm also an outsider for this industry, I understand how tough it can be to find your way around. Hence, I wish to give more and more opportunities and help people. What am I looking for is an unique voice. Once I find that, my team will be working closely with the contestant on the track," added the composer, who has worked for films like "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Jab We Met" and "Singh Is Kinng". "Dil Hai Hindustani 2" will soon premiere on Star Plus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever