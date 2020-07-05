Pritam Singh: I have no job, I'm nervous, anxious to know what's in store in the coming days

The Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown three months back has posed as a major challenge for a lot of actors from the television and Hindi film industry. One of them is former Bigg Boss contestant, actor, and anchor, Pritam Singh. He took to his Instagram account to share the news that he has no job.

This is what he wrote on his Instagram story- "Due to pendamic lot of people have have suffered n still suffering. I am one of them I have a lot of experience in Radio n as n actor but I have no job ..6 months back I left radio thinking that it will be a grt career move n started doing pretty well as TV Host But suddenly all this Carona virus, I was left with no work at all ..for the first time I am nervous anxious to know what's stored in coming up Days ..looking thru my appartment window with full of positivity. I know things will get better and hope Hindi Film Industry starts functioning soon and work can happen." (sic)

Have a look at his story right here:

His hope and excitement to get back to work also led to a recent Instagram post where he shared a picture of a shooting light and captioned it- "Waiting for the circus to start." (sic) Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Waiting for the circus to start #LghtsCameraPritam A post shared by Pritam Singh (@pritamsingh9) onJun 24, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

The actor rose to fame with Bigg Boss 8 and went on to pursue a career in radio!

