Pritam's studio composes track for men's grooming company

Composer Pritam Chakrabortys brainchild Jam8 studio has composed a quirky track titled "Bombay beard beat" for mens grooming company, Bombay Shaving Company. For the launch of its latest range of beard care essentials, Bombay Shaving Company has collaborated with Jam8 studio."

"Beards are omnipresent in popular culture, but no one has attempted to understand the special relationship a man shares with his beard.

"Growing a beard requires a lot of care and patience, but if done well can add a level of sophistication and gravitas to his personality that is unmistakable. 'Bombay beard beat' tries to celebrate this thought," Raunak Munot, co-founder of Bombay Shaving Company, said in a statement.

