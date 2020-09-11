Is Prithvi Shaw dating TV actress Prachi Singh?

Team India cricketer, Prithvi Shaw has sparked off romance speculation with actress, Prachi Singh. Shaw, 20, who is in Dubai with IPL team Delhi Capitals for the September 19-November 8 tournament, appeared to be flirting with the actress on social media recently.

The actress of TV show Udaan, has been regularly commenting on the India U-19 World Cup-winning captain's posts.

In a comment to an Instagram post, where Shaw is seen having a light-hearted moment with teammate Axar Patel, Prachi said: "I miss that laugh." The actress called Shaw "a cutie" in another post.

The Mumbai lad has been replying to all her comments leaving his fans intrigued about their romantic status. Shaw made his Test debut for India in 2018 against West Indies and scored his maiden ton in his first innings.

He has played four Tests, scoring 335 runs.

