Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal fail as India 'A' struggle

Prithvi Shaw

After a dominant batting show in the limited overs series, the young India A batsmen struggled to tackle the red ball as they were out for a paltry 133 against West Indies on the opening day of the four-day 'Test', here today.

Prithvi Shaw, in preceding tri-series, perished in the first ball of the match, bowled by Chemar Holder, and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal too suffered a golden duck. Captain Karun Nair fell for 20 and if it was not for a 60-run stand between Hanuma Vihari (37) and all-rounder Vijay Shankar (34), the Indian side would have been in a more embarrassing position.

The young turks are playing in the challenging English conditions with red duke ball for the first time in their career. Pacers Holder (4/57) and Sherman Lewis (4/35) shared eight wickets between them while Raymon Rifer scalped two Indian batsmen. In reply, West Indies were 99 for three in -- overs with 18 more overs remaining in day's play. Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj scored 42 runs before being dismissed by spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. Ankit Rajpoot saw the back of Jermaine Blackwood (18) and John Campbell (2).

