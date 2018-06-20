Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal shine as India 'A' posts 458-4 against Leicestershire

Mumbai's batting sensation smashes 90-ball 132, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal scores 151 as India 'A' post record 458-4 v Leicestershire

Prithvi Shaw and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal put up a 223-run opening stand against Leicestershire yesterday. File pics

Opener Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal took a second string Leicestershire attack to cleaners as India 'A' piled up a mammoth 458 for four in the second warm-up game ahead of the tri-nation A series contest here yesterday.

India 'A's team total is currently the second highest in all List A matches (excluding international games) behind Surrey's 496 against Gloucestershire in the 207 One Day Championship. In reply, Leicestershire could manage only 177 in 40.4 overs as India 'A' won by a massive 281-run win. Deepak Chahar was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 3-24 while Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel took two wickets each.



Mayank Agarwal

At the Grace Road ground, young Prithvi continued his red hot form with a 90-ball-132 and added 223 runs for the opening stand with other opener Mayank, who smashed his way to 151 off 106 balls before being called back to give others a chance. The immensely talented Shubman Gill then hammered 86 off 54 balls to prop up the Indian total even as Rishabh Pant's (13) failure stuck out like a sore thumb. Pant had narrowly missed the bus for India team selection and the pressure showed in his game as he failed in a tie where everyone scored.

In all, the Indian innings had 51 boundaries and 15 sixes. In that Prithvi's share was a whopping 20 boundaries and three sixes while Mayank, country's top run-getter in the previous domestic season, struck 18 boundaries and five sixes. Shubman hit seven fours and five sixes. In fact, Prithvi bettered his previous best of 70 scored in the earlier game against ECB XI.

India 'A' launched into rookie new ball bowler Ben Mike, who went for 46 in three overs, which included eight fours and a six. Both Shaw and Mayank hit a flurry of boundaries to get desired start and never looked back. With Leicestershire fielding most of their second XI players, the Indians made merry hitting them on all sides of the Grace Road ground. The home team's off-spinner Ateeq Javed (2-91 in 10 overs) was the most costly bowling.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever