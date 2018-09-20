Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane star in Mumbai's 9-wicket win over Baroda

cricket

India Test squad's newest member Prithvi Shaw's 66-ball 98 and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane's 79 helps city crush Baroda by nine wickets in Bangalore in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai began their domestic season with a dominating nine-wicket win over Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy opener at Alur grounds in Bangalore yesterday. Opener Prithvi Shaw's 98 and captain Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 79 laid the foundation for Mumbai's comfortable victory. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer scored 56 to chase down the 239-run target in a mere 41.3 overs.

Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant was full of praise for young Prithvi. "Prithvi showed how elegant he is while playing his strokes. It is an absolute delight to watch him bat, especially the way he plays between mid-wicket and mid-on, the straight drives and his square cut," Samant told mid-day yesterday. Baroda managed 238 in 49.5 overs, thanks to all-rounder Krunal Pandya's 85 and veteran Yusuf Pathan's 40.

Dhawal claims 4-39

Dhawal Kulkarni was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with four for 39 while left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil claimed two for 20. Prithvi dominated Baroda's attack thoroughly by taking just 66 balls for his 98 which included 12 boundaries and five sixes. Prithvi's was the only Mumbai wicket to fall after he was caught and bowled by Krunal. Prithvi and Rahane, who was not amongst the runs in the England Test series, put on a 137-run opening stand to put Mumbai in total control during their chase. Samant, who enjoyed his first win as Mumbai coach, said: "It's a good team effort. We dominated all the three departments of the game. Everything went as per our plans of a set batsman seeing the team through.

Rahane amongst runs

"Ajinkya played a captain's knock and his deputy Shreyas shouldered the responsibility very well to remain unbeaten. Among the bowlers, Dhawal [Kulkarni] bowled exceedingly well [he finished with 8.5-2-39-4]. He also got a lot of support from the other bowlers. It's a good start to the season," Samant said.

