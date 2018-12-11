Prithvi Shaw resumes training ahead of Perth Test

cricket

Shaw, 19, had missed the opening Test after injuring his ankle while fielding during the practice game against Cricket Australia XI late last month

Prithvi Shaw

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw yesterday started running in his quest to regain fitness ahead of the second Test against Australia at Perth beginning on Friday. Shaw, 19, had missed the opening Test after injuring his ankle while fielding during the practice game against Cricket Australia XI late last month.

Shaw, wearing a protective brace on his left ankle, was seen jogging around the Adelaide Oval before the start of the fifth and final day of the first Test here. He is unlikely to make it to the second Test in Perth but might return to the squad for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne beginning December 26.

