Prithvi Shaw returns to Mumbai T20 team

cricket

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the 15- member squad for the domestic T20 tournament on its website after the senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, met here to pick the team

Prithvi Shaw

Young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will be returning to competitive cricket after sustaining an ankle injury during a practice game in Australia prior to the Test series as he was Saturday included in Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the 15- member squad for the domestic T20 tournament on its website after the senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, met here to pick the team.

India international Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Mumbai team in the T20 tournament, which will be played in Indore from February 21 to 28. Shaw had sustained the injury while fielding and subsequently missed the entire Australia Test series, which the visitors won. It was was India's maiden Test series win Down Under. Subsequently, on his return to India, Shaw underwent a rehabilitation programme.

Other batting regulars Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare have made it to the squad. The bowling attack will be led by former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni. Mumbai, who flopped in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic One-day tournament, earlier in the season.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever