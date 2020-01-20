Prithvi Shaw slams 150 in India A's 12-run win over NZ XI

Lincoln: Prithvi Shaw slammed a 100-ball 150 in India A's 12-run victory over New Zealand XI in the second practice game here on Sunday, coming back from an injury in the manner that matched the hype around him. Eyeing a return to the Indian senior team, the 20-year-old Shaw struck 22 fours and two sixes during his blazing knock at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval. Shaw's knock will certainly excite the selectors as they pick the squad for the Test series in New Zealand.

The first Test will get underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton and the second match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting February 29. Batting first, India A were all out for an imposing 372 in 49.2 over before restricting the home side to 360 for six to register their second win of the tour.

Shaw was in sparkling touch since returning from his eight-month doping ban, but a shoulder injury on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka cut short his run, ruling him out of India A's first practice match here. Mayank Agarwal (32) and Shaw stitched an 89-run opening stand but the former was dismissed by pacer Andrew Hazeldine. Skipper Shubman Gill (24), Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Ishan Kishan (14) alongside Shaw kept the scoreboard ticking, helping India reach 241 in 31 overs.

After the dismissal of Shaw in the beginning of the 35th over, all-rounder Vijay Shankar stamped his authority with a 41-ball 58. Chasing 373, New Zealand suffered an early blow with opener Katene Clarke (1) departing in the second over. Josh Clarkson (14) soon followed, leaving the home team struggling at 2-27. Opener Jack Boyle (130) and Finn Allen (87) kept New Zealand in the fight before the hosts ran out of overs.

For India, right-arm medium pacer Ishan Porel (2/39) and spinner Krunal Pandya (2/50) grabbed two wickets each. Having recovered from the injury, Shaw has straightaway set his sights on his immediate goals, with a fine knock. Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while trying to save an overthrow during the match against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

India A had won the first practice game by 92 runs.

