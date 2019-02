Prithvi Shaw to make comeback with Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

cricket

Prithvi Shaw

India's teen batting sensation Prithvi Shaw is set to make his competitive comeback after a two month-plus injury lay-off. Shaw, 19, is set to be rendered fit and most likely will be included in the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament that begins on February 21.

The Ajit Agarkar-chaired selection committee is expected to pick the squad in a couple of days. Shaw injured his ankle during a tour match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in November that resulted in him being ruled out of the Australia and New Zealand series. He had scored an impressive 66 in the first innings against CA XI before the injury forced him to return home.

Shaw's eagerness to get back was evident when he recently posted a picture on Twitter holding a bat and wrote, "Aapna time aayega... Injury se fit hoke... Mein aur run banayega... Aapna time aayega..."

Shaw, who dramatically reached the international level within a just year of leading India to the U-19 World Cup victory in New Zealand, slammed a century in the first innings of his debut Test against West Indies at Rajkot last October. In the second Test, he scored a 70 and 33 not out as India clinched the Test series 2-0 in Hyderabad.

