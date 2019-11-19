Prithvi Shaw trolled on Twitter for 'let the bat talk' gesture

Teenage batting sensation Prithvi Shaw, 20, got down to do his usual business of scoring runs—a half-century against Assam in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Sunday—in his first match since his eight-month doping ban slapped by the BCCI on July 30.

Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited “over the counter” cough syrup. However, his gesture of ‘letting the bat do the talking’ immediately after reaching his half-century did not go down well with fans.

Shaw hit seven fours and two sixes en route his 39-ball 63 as Mumbai crushed Assam at the Wankhede Stadium.

Fans on Twitter reacted angrily to Shaw’s gesture. “This is the problem with the young players. Coming Back from a ban, scoring a half-century against a relatively weaker bowling attack, and then making gestures. They need to learn to be humble. This overconfident kid won’t last long in the international arena. MARK MY WORDS,” a fan Shubham Agrawal tweeted.

Another fan, Sunny Kunal tweeted: “Against Assam and attitude omg. Definitely got many ducks in international while making a comeback. When bat speaks no need to tell anything by mouth.”

A fan Anup Pathak remarked on Twitter: “Another Vinod Kambli in the making.. Overconfident and he is full of attitude. Getting selected in the International team gonna be really tough. Calm down boy its just Assam.. Virat Kohli did it (“making the bat talk” gesture) against England in England.”

