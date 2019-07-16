Prithvi Shaw: Will train for West Indies tour at the right time

cricket

Prithvi, 19, was in the Capital to attend a sports conclave organised by his employers, Indian Oil

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw (left) and tennis player Rohan Bopanna at the Indian Oil Conclave in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Mumbai-based Test batsman Prithvi Shaw said yesterday that he is uncertain over how long his hip injury recovery would take. Prithvi, 19, was in the Capital to attend a sports conclave organised by his employers, Indian Oil.

Shaw, who scored a century on Test debut against West Indies at Rajkot in 2018, said: "I am not fully fit at the moment but I am hoping to get fit soon. I am doing my rehabilitation for the hip injury which I sustained during the MPL T20 league. There is still time (August) for the West Indies tour. I will start training for the series at the right time," he said.

This is the first time that there is some clarity on Shaw's injury as BCCI has not provided an official word on it. This led to speculation and some media reports which have claimed that the young batsman was out of the team due to fitness and lifestyle issues.

Shaw added: "Right now, I am trying to get back to full fitness as soon as possible. Once I am fit, I'll speak to the selectors and team management to figure out how we can plan for the rest of the season."

Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, tennis star Rohan Bopanna, table tennis stalwart A Sharath Kamal and badminton great Pullela Gopichand also attended the conclave.

