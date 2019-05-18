Prithvi Shaw's bat has a message on it: You will be a legend one day

cricket

Irrespective of Prithvi Shaw's performance at the T20 Mumbai League, there is one person whom he has left a great impression on

By now it is a well-known fact that Mumbai's batting sensation Prithvi Shaw has often been compared to Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Prithvi Shaw had scored a hundred in his debut Test match against the West Indies in October last year. He then played for the Tour Down Under in Australia.

During his debut innings, many of the cricket fans saw a glimpse of the Sachin Tendulkar in his days during the 1991-92 season.

Although Prithvi Shaw could not play even a single Test match in Australia after he suffered from an ankle injury in the first Test itself at Adelaide. Prithvi was ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Shaw made his return to competitive cricket during the Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in February. Following that, he was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and opened the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan.

Prithvi Shaw is currently playing in the second season of T20 Mumbai League that started earlier this week.

Apparently, according to reports, Shikhar Dhawan has gifted Prithvi Shaw a bat with the message - 'You will be a legend one day'

Shikhar Dhawan‘s gift to prithvi shaw " You will be a legend one day "â¤ï¸ . #T20Mumbai pic.twitter.com/l1rKr1urul — Hit wicket (@sukhiaatma69) May 18, 2019

Let's hope Prithvi Shaw has the opportunity to use the willow during the series against West Indies in August 2019.

Shaw inspired by Ganguly, Ponting

"I have always loved captaining teams right from a young age. I was captain of the Rizvi Springfield [Bandra] many years ago but this is totally different. It's a big learning for me. There will be many pressure situations and I have watched and learnt at Delhi Capitals under Ricky [Ponting] sir, Sourav [Ganguly] sir and Shreyas Iyer how they handle pressure at the IPL. So, as a captain, I have to constantly keep thinking about how to handle pressure," Shaw said during a press conference at Wankhede

'Playing IPL is huge'

Shaw, who scored 353 runs in 16 IPL games for DC, also revealed how Ponting and Ganguly helped him prepare mentally for challenges in the T20 format. "They [Ponting and Ganguly] helped us prepare to be strong on tough occasions. Being a youngster and playing the IPL is huge. I would be nervous but they would always calm my nerves," said Shaw, who had to return from the Australia tour without playing a single Test and ODI due to an ankle injury in a warm-up game last year.

