Prithvi Shaw's grassroot coaches hail their little wonder after Test debut ton

Right from school cricket to yesterday's impressive Test debut against West Indies at Rajkot, the common factor at every stage of Prithvi Shaw's journey has been his consistency. Though he has been enjoying support and guidance from big-named coaches like Ravi Shastri, Rahul Dravid, Sanjay Bangar and WV Raman at different levels, there were others who contributed in shaping Shaw's career at the grassroot level.



India Test opener Prithvi Shaw's grassroot coaches (left to right) Santosh Pingulkar, Prashant Shetty, Sharad Rumde and Raju Pathak

Prashant Shetty, who was Shaw's coach at MIG Cricket Academy, hailed the young opening batsman's self belief and temperament. "He always knew exactly what he wanted to do. Even at the age of 13 or 14, his self belief and temperament stood out from the rest of the lot," said Shetty, who recalled playing a Mahim-Dadar Shield game with Shaw. "We were playing for Star CC against Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana at MIG CC ground where we had a 240-run partnership. I was batting on 80 and he asked me, 'Sir if you want to get a hundred, I will slow down my game'.

"He smashed a big century, but what also stood out was the kind of confidence he had," Shetty told mid-day yesterday. Veteran coach Sharad Rumde, who coached Shaw at the United Cricketers nets, Cross Maidan during his school days, remarked: "He batted in his Test debut innings just like he used to bat on the maidans of Mumbai."

Santosh Pingulkar, Shaw's first coach, went into recall mode. "I shifted from Aurangabad to Virar to start coaching in 2001. I saw Prithvi along with his father [Pankaj] playing with a plastic bat and ball at Nagar Palika ground in Virar. He must have been just three years old. He became my first ward.

"Though we [coaches] may have contributed a little bit, the big sacrifices have been made by his father. Whatever Prithvi has achieved today is only due to his father," Pingulkar told mid-day.

Raju Pathak, who guided Shaw at Rizvi Springfield High School for whom he slammed a record 546 in the 2013-14 edition of the Harris Shield, was not surprised by Shaw's Test debut show.

"I always expected him to make a good impression in his first Test, and he did well, but I did not expect him to be dismissed in such a casual manner. There was a double century for the taking," said coach Pathak referring to Shaw's caught-and-bowled dismissal on 134 off WI spinner Devendra Bishoo.

