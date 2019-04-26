Prithvi will do wonders says Shikhar Dhawan

ipl-news

Delhi Capitals player Prithvi Shaw

India's attacking batsman Shikhar Dhawan is highly impressed with his Delhi Capitals' opening partner Prithvi Shaw's batting acumen and predicted a great future for the Mumbai teenager.

"To play for India at the age of 19 is a very big achievement. He is a greatly talented boy and I am sure he will do wonders for our country," Dhawan said on Wednesday.

Incidentally, Dhawan was dropped for the two-match Test series against West Indies when Shaw scored 134 against the Caribbean side in his debut Test at Rajkot last year. Shaw scored 70 and an unbeaten 33 in his second Test at Hyderabad while opening the batting with KL Rahul.



Shikhar Dhawan

In the ongoing IPL, these DC openers - Dhawan and Shaw - are enjoying each other's company. They have scored 401 and 262 runs respectively in 11 games. Meanwhile, the World Cup-bound Indian team left-hander is fine-tuning his skills in company of former captains - Australia's Ricky Ponting (DC coach) and India's Sourav Ganguly, the franchise's advisor.

"I am very fortunate to work with them. Both have been great leaders. It is very good to be close to them because I can profit from their insights and get to know their mindset and approach when they used to play or captain teams," added Dhawan, who has scored 5,355 runs in 128 ODIs.

