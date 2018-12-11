Prithviraj: Directing Mohanlal in Lucifer has been the highlight of my career

regional-cinema

Prithviraj and Mohanlal

Popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is making his directorial debut with "Lucifer", says directing superstar Mohanlal in the project has been his career's biggest highlight.

On Tuesday, Prithviraj took to Twitter to inform that Mohanlal has completed shooting for the project.

In "Lucifer", Mohanlal plays a character called Stephen Nedumpally.

"Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like 'Lucifer', most of my well-wishers told me it wasn't the wisest decision I've made and that as an actor, it's a foolish investment of time," Prithviraj wrote.

He said he learnt more about cinema and his craft in the last six months than the 16 years preceding it.

Prithviraj also thanked Mohanlal for believing in him.

"Directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career regardless of how many ever films I direct or even if I'll never direct again."

Earlier this year, Mohanlal opened up about being part of the project in a video he posted on his Facebook page.

"'Lucifer' will be a good film. It will have an interesting story and narration techniques. I believe it will be a good entertainer and will be liked by everyone," Mohanlal wrote.

He said it's not easy to make an entertainer.

Also starring Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles, the film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

