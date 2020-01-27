Prithviraj: Is this how Manushi Chhillar will look in Akshay Kumar's period drama?

Manushi Chhillar, who will be launched in Bollywood with one of the biggest historical sagas of the year, Prithviraj, is constantly teasing her fans with her look in the film. Again, the former Miss World shows us a sneak peek of her look and gives us a glimpse of her fully Indian attire in the film. The ethereally gorgeous girl will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and is sure to wow us all with her beauty and grace.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a story where she could be hiding behind a glass wall and waving to all her fans and followers, with the caption- Prithviraj. Chhillar will be essaying the role of Sanyogita, one of the three wives of Prithviraj, played by Akshay Kumar.

Have a look:

That's not all, she even shared a silhouette of herself that gave a glimpse of her look from the film, also revealing her character's name, here it is:

View this post on Instagram Sanyogita #Prithviraj A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onJan 23, 2020 at 12:53am PST

Kumar even took to his Instagram account last year to share a video where he and Chhillar kick-started the shoot of the film with a Puja, take a look in case you missed it:

The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Ashutosh Rana and Sonu Sood in crucial roles. All set to release on Diwali 2020, this drama will clash at the box-office with Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad.

2020 seems to be the year of period dramas and after the blockbuster success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the number may see a rise. This year, we will see films like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and if all goes well, Karan Johar's Takht.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates