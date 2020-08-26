Prithviraj Sukumaran resumes work with public awareness film shoot

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has resumed work. He is currently shooting for a public awareness film.

Prithviraj posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that shows him sporting an olive green shirt paired with khaki pants.

"#ShootDay Public awareness film. #CovidBrigade Join the fight. #BreakTheChain," he wrote as caption. Prithviraj did not share details about the shoot. Have a look right here:

Earlier this year, Prithiviraj starred in the blockbuster "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" directed by Sachy. The film, also starring Biju Menon, became a big hit upon release in February. A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project.

