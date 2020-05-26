Prithviraj's palace to be demolished before the monsoon hits Mumbai

With the country in its fourth phase of lockdown, filmmakers have given up hope of resuming shoot before the monsoon. mid-day has learnt that the makers of Akshay Kumar's period drama, Prithviraj, have decided to dismantle an expansive set that was constructed in Dahisar. The outdoor set-up housed a palace (right) that was designed in keeping with the architectural style of the 12th century, and an arena where the superstar was to film a war sequence.

"The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn't seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot," reveals a source. About 60 per cent of the period piece, based on the ruler of the Chahamana dynasty, is complete.

The Yash Raj Films' spokesperson confirmed the news, saying, "This information is accurate. The set will now be put up indoors once shooting resumes."

