Priti Mandhana's brand The Jewel Factor launches e-commerce website

Jewellery is something that brings a great impact on a woman's life. It doesn't just add to their beauty but also boosts their confidence. With International Women's Day around the corner, Priti Mandhana's brand 'The Jewel Factor' arranged an exciting event on the occasion of Women's Day. This grand event was hosted by Natasha Moor, an international makeup artist and cosmetic innovator.

Born from the love and passion for jewellery, this brand believes that every woman deserves to be adorned with a collection of fashionable and affordable jewellery.

The event enlightened women to learn about jewellery making and also had an exclusive launch of the top jewellery products from the brand. 'The Jewel Factor' aims to design and curate the best jewellery collection for the clients for any occasion – be it a wedding, party or an event. Founded in April 2019, the brand is a favourite name among all the jewellery lovers.

Priti who was brought up in Hong Kong, holds a foundation degree from Central Saint Martins and a BA degree in Fashion Jewellery from London College of Fashion. With having lived in different parts of the world, Priti has got a great exposure to different cultures as well.

She says, "I have got to learn a lot about the culture of different countries, and I have understood the different interpretations of creativity which I am implementing in my brand. I believe to bring the best designs to my clients and spoil them with choices." Moreover; the website, thejewelfactor.com has got almost all the products right from rings, earrings, necklace, bracelets and many other jewellery accessories. Starting from the range of Rs 500, the brand has got affordable products for it's clients. With free shipping and COD all over India and worldwide shipping, 'The Jewel Factor' is now going to be every woman's favourite brand in the jewellery line.

You can also follow them on Instagram at @the_jewel_factor

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.