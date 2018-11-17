Private funeral held for Stan Lee, more memorials in works

hollywood

A small, private funeral has been held to mourn Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee, and his company is making more plans to memorialize him

Stan Lee

A small, private funeral has been held to mourn Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee, and his company is making more plans to memorialize him. Lee's POW! Entertainment said in a statement to The Associated Press Friday that Lee insisted he didn't want a large public funeral, and the ceremony was held in accordance with his wishes.

POW! Entertainment says it has set up a memorial wall on Lee's website where friends, colleagues and fans can share thoughts, prayers and tributes to Lee, and messages from fellow creators and artists will be posted on Lee's social media pages soon.

The company says further memorial plans are in the works, saying the "grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task." The 95-year-old Lee died Monday. No cause of death has been given. He co-created the Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, and many of the other heroes in the Marvel comic and cinematic universes.

The creator of Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Avengers and The Incredible Hulk amongst an array of well-loved superheroes, Lee had started Marvel comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 with 'Fantastic Four'. He also made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies.

He had suffered major medical ailments over the last year. Lee is survived by his daughter. His wife, Joan, died in 2017.

