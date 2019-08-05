Private security guard arrested 6 years after killing plumber in Noida

crime

The accused was arrested from Greater Noida after absconding for six years.

Representational Image

Noida: Police on Monday arrested a former private security guard for killing a plumber six years ago. The accused has been absconding since then after committing the crime.

According to news agency PTI report, the accused was arrested from Greater Noida after absconding for six years. The accused has been working as a security guard at a private property in Sector 47 of Noida, which falls under Sector 49 police station limits. The alleged crime occurred in 2013.

"Sanjay, in his late 30s, had allegedly killed plumber Noor Alam who was working in the same building following a dispute over the ownership of a mobile phone," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

He also said that a case of murder was registered against him but the accused had gone missing without a trace. As a result, Meerut Police Zone announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

"The district police had got a tip-off about the presence of Sanjay, a native of Mahoba, in Greater Noida on Sunday after which he was held near the Barola T-point," Krishna said.

A fresh case has been registered against him at the Bisrakh police station and the accused sent to jail after the local court remanded him in judicial custody, he added.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had on August 1 arrested a man who was on the run for 11 years after allegedly killing his wife and her paramour, officials said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates