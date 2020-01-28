Private tutor kills six-year-old student, hides body for two months in dry well

Allahabad: A man, working as a private tutor was arrested by the police in Allahabad for killing his six-year-old student two months ago. The body of the boy was recovered on Monday from a dry well in Soraon in a decomposed state, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the man, identified as Kuwar Bhan Singh alias Tuntun was a tutor to Anand alias Changoo. The incident happened on November 13 when Singh had thrashed Anand in the fit of rage for failing to learn a lesson.

He then pushed the boy to a wall after which he collapsed and began bleeding from his ear and mouth. When the boy was not responding and was unconscious, he took the body to a nearby field and dump it in a dry well and covered it with grass. When the boy did not return home that day, his parents started searching from him and filed a missing complaint with the police.

When Anand’s family asked Singh about him, he said that the boy did not come to study that day. Singh also told the, that if he gets to know anything about Anand, he will inform the police. When the cops, who were investigating the case since November, interrogated Singh after all the clues pointed towards him, he confessed of committing the crime and led them to the site where he hid his body.

