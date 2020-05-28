Priya Ahuja Rajda pens an adorable note as her baby boy turns six months old
Priya Ahuja Rajda's baby boy Ardaas has turned six months old and the actress took to her Instagram account to write an emotional and heartfelt note.
Priya Ahuja Rajda, the actress we all know as Rita Reporter from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt and adorable note with all her fans as her baby boy turned six months old. She also shared some pictures of the toddler having fun and with her husband, Malav Rajda. The couple gave him a unique name, Ardaas.
It was a long note that only reflected the emotions of a mother and what exactly parenthood means to a couple, and how it can change its lives. As mentioned above, the post also had some adorable pictures of the toddler, and the couple cuddling him.
The Apple of our eye is 6months old â¤ï¸ Just want to promise you that you’ll live life on ur terms and conditions.. Nobody will tell you wat to do and wat not to do.. you’ll make your own choices from choosing ur t-shirts’ colour to choosing ur subjects from choosing ur college to choosing ur life partner.. whether to marry or do a live-in whether u want to be with a girl or a guy.. choice will be yours... You’ll never hear log kya kahenge from us.. no comparisons with people no stress of people’s thought process.. I’ll never give u filmy dialogues like Maine tujhe paida kiya hai.. Ofcourse kiya hai par tujhpe koi ehsaan nahi kiya.. It was my decision to get u in this world but in your life you’ll make ur own decisions n I promise I’ll try my best to support u n to be with unconditionally PS U don’t owe me anything but I do.. Thank u for coming in my life â¤ï¸ N more than you this note is to remind myself that I don’t become a typical stereotype mommy
She also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a delicious cake that had six written on it, signifying the boy had turned six months old. Have a look:
The actress embraced motherhood last year on November 27 and had announced this overwhelming news on social media by writing- "It's a boy. We are overwhelmed with the joy." (sic) Let's see when do we get to see his next pictures on Instagram!
