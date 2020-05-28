Priya Ahuja Rajda pens an adorable note as her baby boy turns six months old

Priya Ahuja Rajda, the actress we all know as Rita Reporter from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt and adorable note with all her fans as her baby boy turned six months old. She also shared some pictures of the toddler having fun and with her husband, Malav Rajda. The couple gave him a unique name, Ardaas.

It was a long note that only reflected the emotions of a mother and what exactly parenthood means to a couple, and how it can change its lives. As mentioned above, the post also had some adorable pictures of the toddler, and the couple cuddling him.

Have a look right here:

She also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a delicious cake that had six written on it, signifying the boy had turned six months old. Have a look:

The actress embraced motherhood last year on November 27 and had announced this overwhelming news on social media by writing- "It's a boy. We are overwhelmed with the joy." (sic) Let's see when do we get to see his next pictures on Instagram!

