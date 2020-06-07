Priya Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt, says, 'Thank you Dad' for being the potent moral force in her life

Priya Dutt with her father, late Sunil Dutt in a rare picture shared by her on Instagram

On the occasion of her father and legendary actor, late Sunil Dutt's 92nd birth anniversary, Congress leader Priya Dutt took to Instagram to remember her father on his special day. Sharing a rare picture of her father, the Congress leader paid rich tributes to her late father and expressed her gratitude for being the best dad ever.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Pirya Dutt shared a black and white picture of her father and legendary film actor Sunil Dutt. The former Congress' Member of Parliament quoted noted American novelist Harper Lee and wrote, "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." While concluding her post, Priya Dutt thanked her father and said, "Thank you Dad... for being that force for me. Happy Birthday."

Since being shared online, the post has garnered nearly 2,000 likes and over hundreds of comments. Among the first one to comment was her brother and actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt. Posting a lot of face throwing a kiss emoticons, Trishala Dutt wrote, "happy birthday dadaji!!!," while former cricketer VRV Singh commented, "Happy birthday to true and forever legend."

Priya Dutt's brother and actor Sanjay Dutt also remembered his father and shared a throwback picture from his childhood to wish his dad on the special day. While sharing the childhood picture featuring his father, late Sunil Dutt, the actor wrote, "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!" The Rocky actor ended his post with a red heart emoticon.

Born in the famous 'Dutt family', Priya Dutt shared a unique and inseparable bond with her father Sunil Dutt. Following her father's footsteps, she joined active politics and was elected as a Member of Parliament in the 2015 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate. Time and again, Priya Dutt has shared beautiful pictures featuring her father, late Nargis Dutt. Don't believe us? Have a look:

When Priya Dutt took her fans on trip down memory lane by sharing this throwback picture of her family when she and her brother accompanied their father Sunil Dutt as he filed his nomination papers for his first elections in 1984.

When a young Priya Dutt accompanied her father on his Punjab Peace March which started from Mumbai and ended at Amritsar in Punjab.

A young Priya Dutt can be seen making the most of her younger days with her father, late Sunil Dutt. While sharing this picture, the Congress leader said that because of her dad, she had the opportunity of experiencing things which she couldn't have otherwise.

When Priya Dutt shared this throwback picture of her family posing outside the Parliament House, New Delhi.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to the greatest dad ever. Love you forever A post shared by Priya Dutt (@priyadutt) onJun 5, 2018 at 9:46pm PDT

A cute and adorable Priya Dutt during her toddler years with her father, the late Sunil Dutt.

Sunil Dutt, who is best remembered for movies such as Mother India, Waqt, Padosan, Sadhna among others died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 in Mumbai.

