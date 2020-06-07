Priya Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt, says, 'Thank you Dad' for being the potent moral force in her life
While quoting Harper Lee, Priya Dutt thanked her father, late Sunil Dutt for being the most potent moral force in her life as she wished him on his special day
On the occasion of her father and legendary actor, late Sunil Dutt's 92nd birth anniversary, Congress leader Priya Dutt took to Instagram to remember her father on his special day. Sharing a rare picture of her father, the Congress leader paid rich tributes to her late father and expressed her gratitude for being the best dad ever.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Pirya Dutt shared a black and white picture of her father and legendary film actor Sunil Dutt. The former Congress' Member of Parliament quoted noted American novelist Harper Lee and wrote, "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." While concluding her post, Priya Dutt thanked her father and said, "Thank you Dad... for being that force for me. Happy Birthday."
Since being shared online, the post has garnered nearly 2,000 likes and over hundreds of comments. Among the first one to comment was her brother and actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt. Posting a lot of face throwing a kiss emoticons, Trishala Dutt wrote, "happy birthday dadaji!!!," while former cricketer VRV Singh commented, "Happy birthday to true and forever legend."
View this post on Instagram
You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Priya Dutt's brother and actor Sanjay Dutt also remembered his father and shared a throwback picture from his childhood to wish his dad on the special day. While sharing the childhood picture featuring his father, late Sunil Dutt, the actor wrote, "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!" The Rocky actor ended his post with a red heart emoticon.
Born in the famous 'Dutt family', Priya Dutt shared a unique and inseparable bond with her father Sunil Dutt. Following her father's footsteps, she joined active politics and was elected as a Member of Parliament in the 2015 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate. Time and again, Priya Dutt has shared beautiful pictures featuring her father, late Nargis Dutt. Don't believe us? Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ, à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤µ. à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤² à¤¦à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ, à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ 1984 à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨ à¤ªà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¡à¤¼à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¥à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ| Remembering the day Dad filled his nomination papers for his first elections in 1984. This was a big day for the family as Dad had never previously been involved with politics #memories
When Priya Dutt took her fans on trip down memory lane by sharing this throwback picture of her family when she and her brother accompanied their father Sunil Dutt as he filed his nomination papers for his first elections in 1984.
View this post on Instagram
Remembering my Punjab Peace March with my dad, which started in Mumbai on 26th January 1987 and ended at Amritsar on 13th April 1987, covering a distance of over 2700 kms with a message ‘Give Peace a Chance’. This walkathon gave me unforgettable insights into the real India, which touched my heart deeply. I learnt love conquers all. Sunday Magazine did a cover story following the March and I cherish these memories forever.
When a young Priya Dutt accompanied her father on his Punjab Peace March which started from Mumbai and ended at Amritsar in Punjab.
View this post on Instagram
This pic was taken during the “Hands Across the Borders” expedition in March 1999. The peace expedition included journeying through Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and various parts of India with my dad. Thanks to Dad, I had the opportunity of experiencing things I couldn’t have otherwise. It would have taken me a lifetime to learn what I did by his side.
A young Priya Dutt can be seen making the most of her younger days with her father, late Sunil Dutt. While sharing this picture, the Congress leader said that because of her dad, she had the opportunity of experiencing things which she couldn't have otherwise.
When Priya Dutt shared this throwback picture of her family posing outside the Parliament House, New Delhi.
View this post on Instagram
A cute and adorable Priya Dutt during her toddler years with her father, the late Sunil Dutt.
Sunil Dutt, who is best remembered for movies such as Mother India, Waqt, Padosan, Sadhna among others died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 in Mumbai.
-
Priya Dutt was born on August 28, 1966, to actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt and his actress wife Nargis Dutt. She is the sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and sister-in-law of Maanayata Dutt.
In pic: Priya Dutt greets the voters of her constituency during one of her rallies in Mumbai.
-
Priya Dutt married entrepreneur Owen Roncon in 2003 and the couple has two children; Sumair Roncon and Siddharth Roncon
In pic: Priya Dutt poses for a picture with husband Owen and sons Sumair and Siddharth.
-
Priya Dutt completed schooling from AF Petit High School, Bandra and went on to complete her B.A. degree in Sociology from Sophia College for Women. After graduation, Priya opted for a diploma in TV Production from the Center for Media Arts, New York, United States.
In picture: A young and adorable Priya Dutt walks with mom Nargis Dutt out of an event in Mumbai.
-
A former member of the Parliament, Priya Dutt worked in the television and video industry for a brief time. During the advent of the 1993 Mumbai riots, Dutt allegedly received threatening telephone calls and public harassment
In pic: Priya Dutt with father, late Sunil Dutt.
-
Following her father's footsteps, Priya Dutt took to active politics and joined the Congress party. In 2005, after the death of her father, Priya Dutt contested from the Mumbai North constituency seat and won the Lok Sabha seat by a thumping margin of 172,043 votes over a Shiv Sena candidate.
-
Priya Dutt is also an author and writer. In 2007, Dutt co-authored a memoir titled 'Mr. and Mrs. Dutt: Memories of our Parents' with her sister Namrata Dutt.
In picture: Priya Dutt appeals to the voters of her constituency during the Lok Sabha elections of 2004.
-
Blast from the past: Priya Dutt during her toddler years with her father, the late Sunil Dutt
-
In picture: A young Priya Dutt with brother Sanjay, sister Namrata and parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt.
-
Priya Dutt is the Trustee of Nargis Dutt Memorial Charitable Trust. The trust was started by her father in memory of his wife Nargis Dutt who died battling cancer in 1981.
In picture: Father-daughter duo, late Sunil Dutt and Priya Dutt pose for a photo together.
-
After she won the Lok Sabha seat from the Mumbai North constituency in 2005, Priya Dutt was appointed as the secretary of the All-India Congress Committee.
In picture: Priya Dutt greets Savita, an MBA aspirant, and her mother as she donates Rs 25,000 for her last semester's fees.
-
According to Priya Dutt's Facebook, her greatest influence has been her father. The turning point in her life came in 1987, when she accompanied Sunil Dutt on a 78-day peace march from Mumbai to Amritsar. This not only gave her unforgettable insights but also touched her in a very deep manner.
In pic: Teenager Priya Dutt poses for a family photo as she smiles for the camera.
-
The Mumbai North constituency from where Priya Dutt won in 2005 had been a stronghold for the Congress party, thanks to her father, late Sunil Dutt. Dutt's father joined the Indian National Congress party in 1984 and he was elected to the Parliament of India for five terms from the same constituency until Priya ascended the throne and carried forward her father's legacy after his demise in 2005.
In picture: Priya Dutt shared this throwback picture from her family album
-
In picture: Priya Dutt poses with husband Owen Roncon after casting their votes during the 2017 BMC election.
-
Priya Dutt has been actively voicing her opinion about issues that range from education, health, women empowerment, youth affairs to infrastructural development and communal harmony. She was awarded the Young Political Achiever Award in 2010 and the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award in 2012 and FICCI Award in 2013.
In pic: A young Priya Dutt poses with mother, late Nargis Dutt at an event.
-
Priya Dutt was once again elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from the Mumbai North constituency. However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, she had to taste defeat as the Narendra Modi wave took over and BJP emerged as the single largest party in the country. Many stalwarts from the Congress party lost their seats, one among them was sitting Congress MP Priya Dutt.
-
The two-time Congress MP lost the Mumbai North Central seat in 2014 to Poonam Mahajan of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 1.86 lakh votes. Poonam Mahajan is the daughter of BJP leader, late Pramod Mahajan.
In pic: Former MP Priya Dutt hugs BJP leader Poonam Mahajan at a Gudi Padva rally in Vile Parle.
-
Priya Dutt has been a doting and a supportive sister to her brother Sanjay Dutt. During the 1993 Mumbai-blasts trials, from his jail tenure to his release from prison in 2016, Priya Dutt has been there for Sanjay Dutt in every step of the way.
In pic: Dutt shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it: The love of a family is one of life's greatest blessings. My pillars of strength.
-
In picture: Priya Dutt with her brother Sanjay Dutt when he came out on bail while serving a 42-month sentence for illegal possession of weapons in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
-
In picture: Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt are all smiles as they pose for a family photo
-
In picture: Priya Dutt and husband Owen Roncon enjoy family time as Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt host a family get together at their residence in Mumbai. Also, seen in the picture is Sanjay Dutt's youngest sister Namrata Dutt. Maanayata captioned it: Crazy is a relative term in my family....my temperamental family. half temper.... half mental....just loving this night.
-
In picture: Priya Dutt is seen feeding her brother Sanjay Dutt as the two siblings bond over dinner.
-
Priya Dutt loves dogs and her Instagram handle is proof enough. Dutt has three dogs - Mauser, Patch, and Mishka.
In pic: Priya Dutt with her pets
-
In picture: Priya Dutt and hubby Owen Roncon pose with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
-
This picture was shared by Priya Dutt's husband Owen Roncon in which Dutt presents a rose to Rahul Gandhi as former chief minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde looks on.
-
In picture: Priya Dutt and husband Owen Roncon have a fan moment with Indian football star Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya.
-
In picture: Priya Dutt poses with her pet dog Mauser at a pets carnival in Mumbai.
-
In picture: Priya Dutt with her father, the late Sunil Dutt
-
In picture: Priya Dutt with brother Sanjay Dutt, father Sunil Dutt, mother Nargis and sister Namrata Dutt
Priya Dutt, daughter of late Sunil Dutt is a familiar name in Mumbai politics. Activist, politician, social crusader, family woman are few of the facets of her illustrious life. Born in the famous 'Dutt family', Priya Dutt served as an MP from Mumbai northwest constituency for two terms. As the politician turns a year older today, we trace Priya Dutt's journey in pictures. (All Pictures/Instagram and Facebook Priya Dutt, Manyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, and Mid-day photographers)
