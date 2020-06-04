Priya Dutt remembers mother Nargis, says 'Your love has never left us'!

A few days ago, Congress leader Priya Dutt took to Instagram and penned an emotional note on the the 91st birth anniversary of her mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt. Sharing a rare picture of her mother, the Congress leader paid rich tributes to her late mother.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Pirya Dutt shared a black and white picture of her mother Nargis Dutt and wrote, "Happy Birthday, we have missed you and thought of you everyday of our lives since you left." She further said, "Your laughter, your playfulness, your yelling and your unconditional love has never left us." While concluding her emotional post, Dutt stated, "We love you mom now and forever."

Since being shared online, the post has garnered nearly 2,500 likes and over hundreds of comments. Among the first one to comment on Priya Dutt's post was her brother and actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt who posted a lot of red heart emoticons. While actress Bhagyashree Dassani commented, "Beautiful... will always be in our hearts."

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Ma, miss youâÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) onMay 31, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT

Besides Priya, her brother and actor Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional tribute and remembered his mother on her birth anniversary. While sharing a video, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma, miss you." He ended his post with a red heart emoticon.

In the past too, the Congress leader has shared beautiful pictures featuring her mother, late Nargis Dutt. Don't believe us? Have a look:

On her mother's death anniversary, Priya Dutt said, "Not a day goes by without thinking of you."

When she shared this throwback picture of her family posing outside the Parliament House, New Delhi.

Here's how Priya Dutt described the beauty of motherhood while remembering her mother.

What do you think of Priya Dutt's emotional tribute to her mother?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news