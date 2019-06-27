Priya Prakash Varrier turns singer for Finals

regional-cinema

Priya Prakash Varrier who became an overnight sensation last year after a "wink scene", has lent her voice to a song for the upcoming Malayalam film Finals

Priya Prakash Varrier

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation last year after a "wink scene", has lent her voice to a song for the upcoming Malayalam film "Finals". "I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the wonderful response to my first attempt! Do watch the full video if you haven't by clicking the link in my bio," Priya wrote alongside a video of her crooning the number called "Nee Mazhavillu Pole".

The actress shot to fame with her "wink and fire gun" kiss scene from the film "Oru Adaar Love", directed by Omar Lulu. It resulted in Priya, 19, amassing over a million followers on social media. Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film "Sridevi Bungalow" directed by Prasanth Mambully.

The 19-year-old actress has signed another Hindi movie called Love Hackers.

During a recent interaction, the actress revealed the name of her next, which is supposed to be a crime thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. The movie, as per the report, is scheduled to go on floors by May-end and will be filmed across Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"The wink was just a spontaneous gesture that we had in mind while shooting. Nobody thought it would get worldwide attention in such a short span. It was more of a shock. My family took some time to come to terms with it," she was cited as saying by the tabloid.

She also said that she is determined to not let her film career prove an obstacle in her education. "I recently gave my exams for the second year of B.Com, and have started the third year. I make it a point to not miss any exams," she said.

