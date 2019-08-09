Priya Prakash Varrier's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda, see photo

regional-cinema

Priya Prakash Varrier is known as the 'Wink Girl' and Vijay Deverakonda gained popularity in Bollywood after his Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh

Priya Prakash Varrier shared this photo with Vijay Deverakonda on her Instagram account.

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation with her wink from her debut Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love. The internet was flooded with several memes on it and the netizens got curious to know who this girl was, as she got popularly known as the 'Wink Girl'. It was a fan-girl moment for the actress as she bumped into Vijay Deverakonda, popularly recognised as Arjun Reddy from the movie by the same name.

Priya Prakash Varrier met Vijay Deverakonda and shared the photo on her Instagram account. She captioned the photo in Telugu, which meant, "I like you so much." Check out the poster below:

On the professional front, Priya has a Bollywood film titled, Sridevi Bungalow, which is reportedly loosely based on the late legendary actress, Sridevi, who had an unfortunate death in Dubai. The trailer of the film has an actress drowning in a bathtub. The film got tangled into many controversies due to its title. Arbaaz Khan is also a part of the film.

When asked him about the controversy surrounding the film, he told mid-day, "Almost 80 percent of the film was shot when they approached me for a special appearance. Although I loved my role, I had reservations regarding the film considering [it was mired in] controversies. I voiced my concern to them as I didn't want to be associated with a project that may take undue advantage of something so unfortunate. But they guaranteed me that they weren't doing anything wrong. They even told me that they had registered the title before the demise of Sridevi. The makers sent me press clippings and interviews of the cast where they had clarified their stand."

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, his film, Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The movie featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, and this film created wonders at the box office by emerging as the highest box office grosser of 2019. Vijay also had another film, named Dear Comrade released recently, and the makers of the film flew down to Mumbai to show it to Karan Johar. The Bollywood filmmaker loved the film to such an extent that he decided to acquire the Hindi remake rights of this film.

As soon as Johar made this announcement, there were rumours that he is casting Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. Later, through a social media post, Karan quashed this rumour and wished luck to the team of Dear Comrade.

