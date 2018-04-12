Priya Prakash Varrier's film to release in multiple languages

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to instant fame with an eye-winking scene from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie

Priya Prakash Varrier's debut Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, will release in several languages. The actor shot to instant fame with an eye-winking scene from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie.

The makers of the film want to cash in on her popularity by releasing the movie in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi as well. The romantic drama has been directed by Omar Lulu and produced by Ousepachan Valakuzhy. Apart from Varrier, it also stars young actors Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Noorin Shereef.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates