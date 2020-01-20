Priya Prakash Warrier to shoot for second schedule of love hackers in Mumbai

Priya Prakash Varrier who made her debut with, Oru Adaar Love is now going to be seen in her second Bollywood project, Love Hackers. The film starts Priya alongside Siddharth Mahajan in lead roles and the film is directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava.

Love Hackers is going to be a crime-thriller which is going to focus on the problems people face in relation to cybercrime. The actor is going to play the role of a victim who falls prey to cybercriminals and the movie deals. The film will also focus on her journey of how she comes out of the situation.

The second schedule of the film starts in Mumbai.

