Priyal Gor: Actors should try to attempt roles that break their image

After playing the girl next door and negative roles on screen, the "Ram Milaayi Jodi" Priyal Gor played a lesbian in a web series last year

Priyal Gor/picture courtesy: Priyal Gor's Instagram account

Priyal Gor feels that actors need to show a variation on screen and should take up roles that break their image.

"Portraying bold characters makes an actor get out of his or her comfort zone and experiment with roles that he or she would have never thought of attempting. I strongly feel that every actor today needs to show a variation on screen and try to attempt roles that break their image and make them stand out," Priyal said in a statement.

"While the content on web series is usually bold and out there, television is not far behind and to be able to get noticed is a big thing. We have great actors in the industry who have attempted doing so," she added.

She will soon be seen in "Laal Ishq". In an upcoming episode of the show, Priyal plays Kajri, a married woman who is waiting for her husband to come back but in the process, falls in love with a spirit, read a statement from &TV channel.

