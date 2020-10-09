Priyal Mahajan's TV show Molkki is set to hold a mirror to society

Last seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Priyal Mahajan has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming show, Molkki, co-starring Amar Upadhyay. The drama highlights the skewed sex ratio of births in Haryana.

Says Mahajan, "My character explores the harsh realities of the real world. I hope people connect with it and bring in change for the betterment of society."

She added, "The main reason why I have picked up this character is that it challenges my set of skills as an actor, as there are no similarities between our lives. I was born and brought up in Delhi hence the word Molkki was alien to me. Going through the whole research and hearing the unheard sounds of life it's already been a beautiful experience in it's own way. Yes, being an uptown girl playing a character that was born and brought up in rural areas requires a lot of research, study, and understanding of their way of their culture."

Molkki is the story of an 18-year-old Purvi, who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. As a part of the bride buying custom, without her knowledge, she is married off to a widower twice her age, Virender, played by Amar Upadhyay, a middle-aged man who owns vast lands and is the Sarpanch of the village.

