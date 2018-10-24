Priyank Sharma wants to show his dancing skill

bollywood

Priyank Sharma says he wants to do reality shows which highlight his skills as an actor and a dancer

Priyank Sharma

After MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, actor Priyank Sharma says he wants to do reality shows which highlight his skills as an actor and a dancer. "I want to go forward as an actor. I started as an anchor and then thought that I want to make a mark as a dancer. But I left dancing as a profession and went on to do reality shows," Priyank told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

"Reality shows are done for me. I want to play with my strength like as an actor I can go and attend a reality show as a contestant or maybe something as a dancer. I don't want to go and do a similar show like MTV Roadies', a dating show like Splitsvilla or Bigg Boss," he added.

Priyank, who will soon be seen in the web series Puncch Beat, says he wants to win a reality show now. "I have made a mark but never won it. I can accept that I lost all the reality shows. I think I can go and win a show if I go as a dancer," he added.

At the moment, he is busy with school based drama "Puncch Beat" in which he will be seen as a boxer. It will stream on ALTBalaji. He said he will be undergoing a surgery on his right thigh after wrapping up the show in November.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever