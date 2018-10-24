Search

Priyank Sharma wants to show his dancing skill

Oct 24, 2018, 15:06 IST | IANS

Priyank Sharma says he wants to do reality shows which highlight his skills as an actor and a dancer

Priyank Sharma wants to show his dancing skill
Priyank Sharma

After MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, actor Priyank Sharma says he wants to do reality shows which highlight his skills as an actor and a dancer. "I want to go forward as an actor. I started as an anchor and then thought that I want to make a mark as a dancer. But I left dancing as a profession and went on to do reality shows," Priyank told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

"Reality shows are done for me. I want to play with my strength like as an actor I can go and attend a reality show as a contestant or maybe something as a dancer. I don't want to go and do a similar show like MTV Roadies', a dating show like Splitsvilla or Bigg Boss," he added.

Priyank, who will soon be seen in the web series Puncch Beat, says he wants to win a reality show now. "I have made a mark but never won it. I can accept that I lost all the reality shows. I think I can go and win a show if I go as a dancer," he added.

At the moment, he is busy with school based drama "Puncch Beat" in which he will be seen as a boxer. It will stream on ALTBalaji. He said he will be undergoing a surgery on his right thigh after wrapping up the show in November.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

bollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

This Bollywood director is Neha Dhupia's 3am friend

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK