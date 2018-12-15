Priyanka and Nick's wedding second after the Royal Wedding on Google

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding was undoubtedly the talk of the town offline as well as online

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra.

The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, can be described as the biggest international wedding to take place in India. Their wedding went on to become the second most googled wedding of the year, close on the heels of the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As per the recent statistics by internet search giant Google, the Desi Girl's wedding to the international star came in second after the royal wedding, going by the sheer eyeballs it captured and traction it generated over the internet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had gone for a mini honeymoon to Oman and shared a romantic photo on social media. While the new bride was glowing bright in the picture, Nick was seen holding a cigar in one hand, and taking this selfie from the other hand. She captioned the post saying: "Marital bliss they say.. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Marital bliss they say.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onDec 10, 2018 at 11:44pm PST

Other celebrity weddings to feature on the list included that of Princess Eugenie, Kat Von D (Katherine von Drachenberg) and Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh that came in on the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

