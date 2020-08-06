Priyanka Bose: Prakash Jha knows what he wants from the scene

The latest interesting content that has been introduced for good content-loving audiences is Pareeksha - The Final Test, which has created a buzz while also creating awareness with its story.

The film follows a father's biggest dream, which is to provide the best education to his son. He does what it takes to provide his son the best education, and the film also shows the sad reality of society and their mentality which is sure to shake you to the core.

Priyanka Bose, who plays the character of a mother who is extremely supportive and strong, shares how the director, Prakash Jha, helped her shape her character and says, "He knows what he wants on set or from the scene. It's pretty much designed as per the environment and what it needs. We fill in the elements on set. He helped with the language and really lets you explore."

The film is based on true events and is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha. Pareeksha also had its India Premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama section and was recently premiered at the London Indian Film Festival. The film is all set to make a sharp commentary on the Indian Education System.

The film has also drawn huge inspiration from real life events and showed them in their raw form with one of the inspirations being SP Abhayanand. The film stars Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha. It is all set to release exclusively on ZEE5 today, August 6, 2020.

